Lawsuit: DCFS workers showed 'inhumane indifference' to AJ Freund's safety

A pair of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigators showed "inhumane indifference" to the safety of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, ultimately leading to his killing earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the boy's estate alleges.

The suit accuses defendants Carlos Acosta, a child protection specialist for DCFS, and his supervisor Andrew R. Polovin of operating a "sham investigation" into prior allegations that AJ was abused and falsifying reports about their work.

Rather than take steps to protect AJ, the suit alleges, the DCFS workers ignored credible reports of abuse and returned the boy to his parents.

"Defendants Acosta and Polovin, ignoring DCFS procedures, ... returned AJ right back into the claws of his abusers, who were further emboldened by the defendants' indifference to gear up their infliction of horrific physical and mental abuse and torture, culminating in AJ's murder on April 15, 2019," the suit states.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for AJ's estate, which is being administered by the State Bank of Geneva.

DCFS officials could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday morning.

AJ's parents, Andrew Freund, 60, and JoAnn Cunningham, 36, each face first-degree murder and other charges stemming from AJ's death in April. Authorities allege the boy was beaten to death in his home and then buried in a shallow grave near Woodstock. They have pleaded not guilty.

According to the lawsuit, police officers, medical personnel and AJ's neighbors made numerous calls to DCFS' Child Abuse Hotline detailing the boy's observable physical injuries and the "appalling" condition of his home at 94 Dole Ave. in Crystal Lake.

However, only two of the calls were investigated by DCFS, the suit states.

"In response to the two hotline calls that DCFS deigned to document, the assigned DCFS child protection specialists conducted sham investigations and filed reports which included falsified findings intended to justify their determinations that the allegations of abuse were 'Unfounded,'" the lawsuit alleges.

The suit claims Polovin "ignored the patent deficiencies and obvious prevarications that littered the investigators' reports" and blessed the findings that the allegations of abuse were unfounded.

"Emboldened by defendant Polovin's conscious indifference to AJ's safety, AJ's parents increased the intensity and frequency of their beatings and torture, relishing in their barbarism to the point of producing a video of their handiwork timestamped March 4, 2019, and ultimately, leading to AJ's murder on April 15, 2019," the suit alleges.