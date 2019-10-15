Pritzkers report $5.5 million in taxable income
Updated 10/15/2019 5:22 PM
Billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife reported $5.5 million in taxable income -- about $28.9 million less than the family reported last year.
Even so, Pritzker -- an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune -- is No. 250 on this year's Forbes 400 list with a net worth of $3.4 billion.
In the returns released Tuesday, the governor and his wife, M.K. (Mary Kathryn) Pritzker, reported $5,550,583 in taxable income last year and paid federal taxes at a rate of $33.99%. The Pritzkers paid $215,885 in state income taxes and $2,049,182 in federal taxes.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
