Top Glendale Heights administrator charged with DUI in hit-and-run crash

Glendale Heights officials remained tight-lipped Monday about DUI charges against the village's top administrator stemming from a Labor Day hit-and-run crash.

Village Administrator Raquel Becerra is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 2 when police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Schmale Road and West Stevenson Drive, Chief Douglas Flint said Monday in a news release.

Becerra, 47, of Glendale Heights, has been charged with two counts of DUI, one count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, one count of disobeying a stop sign and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police and DuPage County court records.

Police said they issued a warrant at the conclusion of their investigation, and Becerra turned herself in Oct. 2. Police said she was released after posting $100 bond. Her next court date is Oct. 31.

Village President Linda Jackson did not return calls seeking comment Sunday and Monday. A village secretary on Monday said Jackson could not comment because the DUI case is ongoing.

Court records show conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

Court records show Becerra was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights where a blood test was performed at 6 p.m. that day.

According to a police officer's sworn report dated Oct. 2, the test determined Becerra's blood alcohol content to be .25 -- roughly three times the legal limit of .08. The report says Becerra surrendered her driver's license.

"Arrestee was involved in a traffic crash after disobeying a stop sign. Arrestee then left the scene and was found," the report says. "She was found to display signs of intoxication including slurred speech and red, bloodshot, glassy eyes. Blood was taken and yielded above results."

Becerra and her attorney, Jim Ryan, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.