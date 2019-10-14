Three people suffer breathing problems at Fox River Grove cafe
Updated 10/14/2019 9:10 PM
Three people went to the hospital Monday after suffering breathing problems at a brunch restaurant in Fox River Grove, ABC 7 reported.
Crews responded about noon to the Brunch Cafe, located on the 900 block of Route 22, after a restaurant employee dumped a large amount of cleaning chemicals down a drain, ABC 7 reported.
Hazmat crews were called to clean up the chemicals, ABC 7 reported.
The restaurant closed for the rest of the day but is expected to open on time on Tuesday, the report said.
