Northwest Symphony Orchestra opens its season Oct. 27

Dr. Timothy Semanik is music director of the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, which opens its season with a concert Oct. 27. Courtesy of Northwest Symphony Orchestra

The Northwest Symphony Orchestra will open its 2019-20 season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.

Maestro Timothy Semanik will begin his second full season with the Northwest Symphony Orchestra in a performance of two popular works, Symphony No. 88 by Franz Josef Haydn and Symphony No. 4 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Haydn's Symphony No. 88 was completed in 1787 and remains one of Haydn's most popular works. The orchestra for this piece consists of one flute, two oboes, two bassoons, two horns, two trumpets, timpani, continuo (harpsichord) and strings.

The smaller orchestra for this piece, and others of the 18th century, is ideal for yielding the clarity and charm typical of the classical style.

The Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, composed nearly a century later than the Haydn piece, employs a much larger orchestra, with full woodwind and brass sections, in addition to the full string sections of the Haydn Symphony.

In the opening of the 4th Symphony, Tchaikovsky introduced the concept of "Fate" as a seed that he would develop into a unifying idea for the entire work.

The practice of developing extra musical ideas in composition, and weaving them through an entire work, was a common practice in the Romantic era. Throughout the work, Tchaikovsky wrote many challenging solo passages that showcase the talents of individuals, as well as demanding tutti passages that demonstrate the orchestra's command of a strong, cohesive statement of music.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for students with ID. Children younger than 14 are admitted free with a paying adult.

Season tickets for the four-concert series are $60 (adults), $45 (seniors) and $30 (students), a series savings of 25 percent. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online at www.northwestsymphony.org or by calling (847) 965-7271.

This concert is presented in partnership with District 214 Community Education.