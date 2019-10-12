Motorcyclist in critical condition after Ingleside crash

A 48-year-old man from an unincorporated area near Lake Villa is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Ingleside, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash, which involved a motorcycle and an SUV, around 1:10 p.m. at Rollins and Wilson roads, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office. They found the motorcycle driver, who had not been wearing a helmet, in the road with critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the 48-year-old man was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide south on Wilson Road when, according to witnesses, he ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 67-year-old Ingleside man who had been traveling west on Rollins, the release said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition, the release said. The Equinox driver was not injured and is cooperating with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.