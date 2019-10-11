Jail, probation for former Algonquin dentist who sexually assaulted patient

A former Algonquin dentist was sentenced to 144 days in jail and 18 months of probation this week after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a female patient at his office in 2018.

Eman A. Shirazi, 44, of Lakewood was arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, both felonies, in January 2018. Court records alleged he pulled down the top part of a patient's dress and sexually assaulted her in his former office at Water Tower Family Dental, 1496 Merchant Drive, Algonquin.

In August, on the eve of a jury trial, Shirazi pleaded guilty to a modified charge of criminal sexual assault by force in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges, including the most severe sexual assault charge that carried a maximum 15-year prison term, according to court records.

Shirazi opted for a "cold" or "blind" plea, in which a defendant admits guilt without agreeing on a sentence with prosecutors, and instead leaves it in the hands of a judge. The sentence issued Thursday by McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt also includes $3,000 in restitution to the victim and $44,81 in court fines and fees, and Shirazi must register as a sex offender, court records show.

Thomas Loizzo, who served as Shirazi's defense attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Under state law, Shirazi can have his jail sentence cut in half for good behavior and he is tentatively set for release on Dec. 21, records show.

If Shirazi violates his probation, he could be resentenced to up to seven years in prison.