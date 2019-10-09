Woman accused of hitting, tying up man to take him to relationship counseling

A Des Plaines woman who authorities say tried to force a man to attend relationship counseling was ordered held on $50,000 bail Wednesday.

Fatma Ozturk-Caliskan, 41, faces kidnapping charges, which carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The man arrived at his Mount Prospect home Oct. 6 and, after going inside, noticed Ozturk-Caliskan behind the door, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ruby Karam. Ozturk-Caliskan then struck the man with an object, tied his hands with rope and told him she wanted to take him to Pennsylvania to meet with a cleric who could help them repair their relationship, according to Karam.

Initially the man refused to go with her, Karam said, but eventually agreed. Once outside he ran to a neighbor's house and called 911, she said.

The defendant left but returned on Oct. 7 and the man called police, Karam said.

Ozturk-Caliskan has a 2017 felony conviction for interfering with child custody and a misdemeanor assault from the same year, Karam said.

The judge ordered her to have no contact with the man and surrender her passport. She must also submit to electronic home monitoring and GPS monitoring, Karam said.