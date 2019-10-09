 

Schaumburg Coffee with the Council set for Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/9/2019 11:58 AM

Schaumburg residents can meet with village leaders, ask questions and share their concerns at an upcoming Coffee with the Council event.

The gathering is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the community room at the Martin J. Conroy Center (police station), 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The next Coffee with the Council after Saturday is scheduled for Nov. 9.

