Schaumburg Coffee with the Council set for Saturday
Updated 10/9/2019 11:58 AM
Schaumburg residents can meet with village leaders, ask questions and share their concerns at an upcoming Coffee with the Council event.
The gathering is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the community room at the Martin J. Conroy Center (police station), 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.
The next Coffee with the Council after Saturday is scheduled for Nov. 9.
