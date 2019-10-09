Schaumburg Coffee with the Council set for Saturday

Schaumburg residents can meet with village leaders, ask questions and share their concerns at an upcoming Coffee with the Council event.

The gathering is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the community room at the Martin J. Conroy Center (police station), 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

The next Coffee with the Council after Saturday is scheduled for Nov. 9.