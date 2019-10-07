Schaumburg hopes to become sole owner of Boomers Stadium

Schaumburg soon could start negotiations to become the sole owner of Boomers Stadium, a proposal that Mayor Tom Dailly says might make it easier to improve the 20-year-old facility.

The village and Schaumburg Park District have co-owned the stadium since it opened as Alexian Field in 1999. The Schaumburg Boomers independent baseball team is the main tenant.

But at a meeting Tuesday night, village trustees will be asked to approve an ordinance authorizing negotiations on an intergovernmental agreement with the park district. The deal would lead the park district to transfer its half-ownership of Boomers Stadium and adjacent parking lots, documents show.

According to the proposed ordinance, Schaumburg's mayor and village board "have determined that it is necessary or convenient to use, occupy and/or improve" the stadium by acquiring the park district's half of the facility on the southeast corner of the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway at Springinsguth Road.

Park board members on Thursday are expected to consider approval of a similar document allowing negotiations to begin. Park officials have previously expressed concerns about spending on stadium needs because the district relies on property taxes for revenue more than the village.

Approval for a final transfer agreement would be required by the village and park boards.

Dailly said it could be easier to accomplish repairs or upgrades at the stadium if solely under village control.

"From the Boomers' perspective, they'd deal with one entity instead of two," he added.

Schaumburg set aside about $480,600 in the 2019-20 budget, which started in May, for capital projects at Boomers Stadium, including concrete and elevator repairs, replacement of seating anchor bolts and the annual seal coating of the parking lots.

The village pays the full costs upfront and is reimbursed for half by the park district, officials said.

Last year, village officials endorsed a four-year, $10.5 million plan to upgrades at the stadium. The work would have included a year-round, sports-themed restaurant, new seats and replacement of the ballpark's natural grass with artificial turf to increase the number of events it can host throughout the year.

But those plans were dropped in January, amid uncertainty over funding and the new Chicago Dogs minor league team in Rosemont having less impact on Boomers' attendance than feared.

Rosemont owns the 6,300-seat Impact Field that's home to the independent Chicago Dogs ballclub. The $63 million stadium opened in May 2018 at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Pearl Street, west of the Tri-State Tollway.

Schaumburg's stadium in 1999 cost about $16 million, but has been improved over the years. Boomers Stadium has 5,665 seats and a total capacity of 7,365 fans, with amenities including 16 luxury suites.