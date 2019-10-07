Probe examining how man died while being detained by Glendale Heights police

Investigators with a DuPage County task force are examining whether proper procedures were followed by Glendale Heights police when a man they detained on Friday suffered a medical emergency and died shortly after being handcuffed.

Glendale Heights police say they were called about 7:35 p.m. to Valli Produce, 155 E. North Ave., for reports of a man yelling at customers inside the store and creating a disturbance.

The 46-year-old Glendale Heights man was handcuffed by police "after a brief struggle," according to a news release. He then "appeared to suffer from an unknown type of medical emergency."

Paramedics took the man to Amita Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver said the case is being investigated by the county's Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team.

"They're looking at the overall incident to determine what did occur," Oliver said. "That's the number one question."

Because force was used, Oliver said, another part of the investigation will be to determine whether the officers involved acted appropriately.

Oliver declined to say how many officers were present when the man suffered the emergency. The officers are on administrative leave pending a wellness evaluation.

Meanwhile, the name of the man who died still has not been released. An autopsy was conducted over the weekend, but a preliminary cause of death also hasn't been released.

Oliver said authorities are awaiting the results of additional tests, including toxicology.