Four Crystal Lake businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Employees of four Crystal Lake businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors during a sting operation conducted by police during the past several weeks.

Police conducted the enforcement checks at all of the city's 86 licensed locations. Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said.

In each instance, police supervised an underage patron who entered each establishment and attempted to purchase alcohol.

The four cited clerks or employees did not check the purchaser's identification, which would have recognized them as being underage, according to investigators.

The four businesses where employees were cited were:

• 7-Eleven, 1024 S. McHenry Ave.

• Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 5690 Northwest Highway

• Texas Roadhouse, 835 Cog Circle

• Reclaimed Grounds Coffee Bar, 82 Railroad St.

The employees cited are scheduled to appear at an 8:30 a.m. adjudication hearing Friday at the city's municipal center.

Police said the annual compliance checks help reduce underage drinking and traffic crashes.