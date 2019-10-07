 

Aspen Drive Library expansion project aims for November debut in Vernon Hills

  • William Crawford of Mr. David's Flooring in Itasca installs backsplash tile in the new makerspace area being built at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

      William Crawford of Mr. David's Flooring in Itasca installs backsplash tile in the new makerspace area being built at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • This is an architect's vision of the new children's department at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. An expansion and renovation project is nearly complete.

    This is an architect's vision of the new children's department at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. An expansion and renovation project is nearly complete. Courtesy of Product Architecture + Design

  • A new study room is among the additions coming through a $6.8 million expansion of the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The work is expected to wrap up next month.

      A new study room is among the additions coming through a $6.8 million expansion of the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The work is expected to wrap up next month. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • There is plenty of window light in a new study area at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

      There is plenty of window light in a new study area at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A wall of plastic separates the new reference desk from work being done at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

      A wall of plastic separates the new reference desk from work being done at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grass seed has been laid behind the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills near an addition to the building, right. A $6.8 million expansion of the library is scheduled to wrap up in November.

      Grass seed has been laid behind the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills near an addition to the building, right. A $6.8 million expansion of the library is scheduled to wrap up in November. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted10/7/2019 5:30 AM

Eight months after work began, the $6.8 million expansion and renovation of the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills is nearly complete.

The project should wrap up the first full week of November, to be followed by what Cook Memorial Public Library District Director David Archer called a "soft opening" at the 9-year-old facility, 701 Aspen Drive.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"All public spaces (are) scheduled to be open," Archer said. "Things are winding down and looking good."

The 15,000-square-foot building addition actually is done -- the interior just doesn't yet look like it will when all the work is finished. That's primarily because bookshelves, tables and computer stations that will be set up in other parts of the library are crammed into the new space now while renovations elsewhere are underway.

"(It's) a bit tight," Archer said.

Much of the public space in the addition will serve as a youth department. Colorful overhead light fixtures and brightly painted walls visually set the area apart from the rest of the library.

Three study rooms are open in the addition, too. Two previous study rooms have been eliminated and converted to space for staff.

Carpet installation and painting in the addition needs to be finished before the shelves and furniture that will permanently occupy the space can be installed.

Elsewhere in the library, an enclosed quiet room featuring a fireplace and couches is among the amenities still under construction.

A new checkout desk and other attractions are coming, too.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Plastic tarps have been hung to keep people out of the construction zone.

To allow for the installation of new furniture and shelving, the library will be closed Oct. 28-29. Likewise, the library will open at 2 p.m. -- four hours later than usual -- on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Additionally, some areas likely will be periodically closed while employees relocate collections and make various final touches, Archer said.

The addition's lower level is a basement that, for now, will be left unfinished and used for storage.

The library team will offer local elected officials and former Cook Memorial trustees a sneak peek of the renovated library on Nov. 6. Members of the Friends of the Library volunteer group will get a special tour Nov. 17.

A public grand-reopening gathering is set to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tours, demonstrations of makerspace equipment and crafts are among the scheduled activities.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

When Aspen opened in 2010 as a sister facility to Libertyville's Cook Park Library, officials knew it was too small to meet patron demand. Expansion planning began in 2015.

Library board President Bonnie Quirke, long an advocate of expanding Aspen, said she's delighted with how the project has turned out.

"And I think everybody who uses the library will be delighted," she said.

"I think we have finally answered the needs of that community."

Learn more about the project at cooklib.org/aspen.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cook Memorial library board adopts $15.8 million budget
Related Article
Cook Memorial library board adopts $15.8 million budget
 
Aspen Drive Library expansion is going up fast, and patrons are excited
Related Article
Aspen Drive Library expansion is going up fast, and patrons are excited
 
Work to begin soon on Aspen Drive Library expansion
Related Article
Work to begin soon on Aspen Drive Library expansion
 
Aspen Drive Library expansion plans call for lots of color, sunlight
Related Article
Aspen Drive Library expansion plans call for lots of color, sunlight
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 