Aspen Drive Library expansion project aims for November debut in Vernon Hills

This is an architect's vision of the new children's department at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. An expansion and renovation project is nearly complete. Courtesy of Product Architecture + Design

Eight months after work began, the $6.8 million expansion and renovation of the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills is nearly complete.

The project should wrap up the first full week of November, to be followed by what Cook Memorial Public Library District Director David Archer called a "soft opening" at the 9-year-old facility, 701 Aspen Drive.

"All public spaces (are) scheduled to be open," Archer said. "Things are winding down and looking good."

The 15,000-square-foot building addition actually is done -- the interior just doesn't yet look like it will when all the work is finished. That's primarily because bookshelves, tables and computer stations that will be set up in other parts of the library are crammed into the new space now while renovations elsewhere are underway.

"(It's) a bit tight," Archer said.

Much of the public space in the addition will serve as a youth department. Colorful overhead light fixtures and brightly painted walls visually set the area apart from the rest of the library.

Three study rooms are open in the addition, too. Two previous study rooms have been eliminated and converted to space for staff.

Carpet installation and painting in the addition needs to be finished before the shelves and furniture that will permanently occupy the space can be installed.

Elsewhere in the library, an enclosed quiet room featuring a fireplace and couches is among the amenities still under construction.

A new checkout desk and other attractions are coming, too.

Plastic tarps have been hung to keep people out of the construction zone.

To allow for the installation of new furniture and shelving, the library will be closed Oct. 28-29. Likewise, the library will open at 2 p.m. -- four hours later than usual -- on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Additionally, some areas likely will be periodically closed while employees relocate collections and make various final touches, Archer said.

The addition's lower level is a basement that, for now, will be left unfinished and used for storage.

The library team will offer local elected officials and former Cook Memorial trustees a sneak peek of the renovated library on Nov. 6. Members of the Friends of the Library volunteer group will get a special tour Nov. 17.

A public grand-reopening gathering is set to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tours, demonstrations of makerspace equipment and crafts are among the scheduled activities.

When Aspen opened in 2010 as a sister facility to Libertyville's Cook Park Library, officials knew it was too small to meet patron demand. Expansion planning began in 2015.

Library board President Bonnie Quirke, long an advocate of expanding Aspen, said she's delighted with how the project has turned out.

"And I think everybody who uses the library will be delighted," she said.

"I think we have finally answered the needs of that community."

Learn more about the project at cooklib.org/aspen.