Annual Chili Cook-off coming to downtown Wheaton

Downtown Wheaton restaurants will enter the fray and fun of next month's 11th annual Chili Cook-off.

Chili lovers will be able to sample a variety of recipes prepared and served by restaurants from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Participating restaurants are 302 Wheaton, Altiro Latin Fusion, Billy Bricks Wood Fired Pizza, Choun's, Dry City Brew Works, El Zarape, Emmett's Brewing Co., Five & Hoek Coffee Co., Gia Mia Pizza Bar, Gino's East of Chicago, Ivy, Nani's Pizza & Pasta, Suzette's Creperie and The Burger Social.

Also returning this year will be the scavenger hunt at other participating businesses. There are fun items to collect and prizes, including something spicy, something shiny and something soothing.

Participants in the scavenger hunt are Crxyo, Frocks and Frills Vintage, Graham's Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, Larc Jewelers, MOORE Toys & Gadgets, Suburban Music, The Perfect Thing, The Sipping Muse, Westside Improv, Wheaton Bank & Trust, Wheaton Public Library and WoofBeach Shore.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger and may be purchased online at downtownwheaton.com/all-events/chili-cook-off and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Downtown Wheaton Association offices, 108 E Wesley St.

Tickets also will be available at select downtown businesses and at check-in on the day of the event.

Ticket holders are invited to visit all participating restaurants, enjoy a taste of chili at each stop and cast their vote for their favorite.

Winners of the "People's Choice Award" will be announced at 6 p.m. at last year's winner: Ivy, 120 N. Hale St.

Last year's Chili Cook-off drew more than 1,000 visitors. Each participating restaurant is asked to prepare between 25 and 35 gallons of chili. All proceeds benefit the Downtown Wheaton Association marketing and special event efforts throughout the year.

For details, visit downtownwheaton.com or call (630) 682-0633.