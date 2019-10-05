 

Walk in Deer Park fights cancer, raises awareness

  • People raise their pink pinwheels in unity before the start of a one-mile walk at the Color The Town Pink event at Deer Park Town Center Saturday. The breast cancer awareness event was sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

  • Miss Illinois USA 2020 Olivia Pura, of Deer Park, wears her tiara and leads a one-mile walk at the Color The Town Pink event at Deer Park Town Center Saturday. The breast cancer awareness event was sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Daily Herald report
Deer Park Town Center hosted its fifth annual "Color the Town Pink" event Saturday.

The breast cancer awareness walk that's just under a mile long benefits the American Cancer Society.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Activities included a group warm-up, a pink pinwheel tribute to honor breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting cancer, a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors and special shopping discounts.

