Walk in Deer Park fights cancer, raises awareness
Updated 10/5/2019 6:34 PM
Deer Park Town Center hosted its fifth annual "Color the Town Pink" event Saturday.
The breast cancer awareness walk that's just under a mile long benefits the American Cancer Society.
Activities included a group warm-up, a pink pinwheel tribute to honor breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting cancer, a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors and special shopping discounts.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.