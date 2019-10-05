Officials: Man suffers medical emergency, dies shortly after arrest in Glendale Heights

A man suffered a medical emergency and died shortly after being handcuffed by police in a Glendale Heights grocery store Friday evening, officials said.

Officers were called about 7:35 p.m. to Valli Produce, 155 E. North Ave., for reports of a man yelling at customers inside the store, according to a news release from the Glendale Heights Police Department.

Police handcuffed the man after a brief struggle, the release said; he then appeared to suffer a medical emergency. Paramedics took him to Amita Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The specifics of the medical emergency are not yet known, according to Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver of the Glendale Heights Police Department.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Team Major Crimes Unit.