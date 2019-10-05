 

Officials: Man suffers medical emergency, dies shortly after arrest in Glendale Heights

  • Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

    Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/5/2019 7:26 PM

A man suffered a medical emergency and died shortly after being handcuffed by police in a Glendale Heights grocery store Friday evening, officials said.

Officers were called about 7:35 p.m. to Valli Produce, 155 E. North Ave., for reports of a man yelling at customers inside the store, according to a news release from the Glendale Heights Police Department.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police handcuffed the man after a brief struggle, the release said; he then appeared to suffer a medical emergency. Paramedics took him to Amita Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The specifics of the medical emergency are not yet known, according to Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver of the Glendale Heights Police Department.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Team Major Crimes Unit.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 