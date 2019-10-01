Schaumburg prepares for sister city visitors from Germany

Travelers from the Schaumburg-Lippe area of Germany view an ABC 7 news helicopter during a past sister city visit. Courtesy of Caren Chesesi

Tours of Schaumburg village operations are on the itinerary for visitors from the Schaumburg-Lippe area of Germany. Courtesy of Caren Chesesi

German immigrants weren't the only ones here early on, but their influence in what is now Schaumburg was felt from the beginning.

In 1850, those in authority gathered to organize a township. What to name it? Lutherburg and Lutherville were possibilities that were overruled.

"The story goes that Frederick Nerge pounded on the table and said, 'Schaumburg it shall be,'" said Jane Rozek, local history librarian at the Schaumburg Township District Library.

The tale is fitting as preparations are being made for the Oct. 16 arrival of six travelers from the Schaumburg-Lippe area of Germany through the Sister Cities of Schaumburg program. The annual trek -- and reverse commute by Schaumburg residents to Germany -- has continued for more than 30 years.

The Schaumburg-Lippe area is rural and dotted with small towns.

"That's where a good portion of our German farm families originated," Rozek said.

Schaumburg-Lippe is comparable to a county in the U.S., said Suzanne Poeschel, chairwoman of the village's sister cities commission that hosts the visitors and makes arrangements for their accommodations and activities. Schaumburg also has had a sister city relationship Namerikawa, Japan, for 22 years.

The visitors will be here for 10 days, and their itinerary includes two day trips to Chicago, shopping, sightseeing, visiting with officials, and sampling the local cuisine. Needless to say, the offerings are a little different here than back home in Schaumburg-Lippe.

"They go to Lou Malnati's and take pictures of the food," Poeschel said. "It's very much a cultural exchange more so than a business exchange."

The agenda also includes visits to Schaumburg sites such the library, the farmers market and restaurants. The guests will see local government in action, tour Schaumburg Regional Airport and shop at Woodfield Mall.

St. Peter Lutheran Church and School on Schaumburg Road is a perennial favorite. One of the five original one-room public schoolhouses in Schaumburg Township was relocated there.

"That's always a popular spot," said Jack Netter, the village's cultural services director. "The church was built by early settlers."

A first this year, he added, will be a tour of the Paul Schweikher House, the only Schaumburg listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The entire Schaumburg area was rural until the village was incorporated in 1956, according to Rozek. Nerge Road, Frederick Nerge Elementary School and a creamery used by German farmers called the Buttery building at 105 S. Roselle Road are among the nods to the past.

Host families are still being sought for the visitors, who are comfortable speaking English. Hosts assist with preparing a light breakfast daily, take guests to and from activities and hang out with them on weekends. Visit villageofschaumburg.com/ for more about becoming a host.

For more Schaumburg-area history, visit Rozek's blog at https://ourlocalhistory.wordpress.com/.