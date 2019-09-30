Sterigenics closing its doors in Willowbrook amid cancer uproar

The Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook is closing for good after extensive controversy over health concerns. Daily Herald File Photo

Amid pressure from lawmakers and outrage from residents worried about cancer, the controversial Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook is closing.

Company officials announced the decision Monday blaming an "unstable legislative and regulatory landscape in Illinois" that has "created an environment in which it is not prudent to maintain these critical sterilization operations."

Sterigenics used the toxic chemical ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment until the plant was shut down by the state in February. Residents living near it say that air pollution caused numerous cases of cancer.

Sterigenics officials said they have followed state and federal regulations and blamed "inaccurate and unfounded claims."

The company also was unable to reach an agreement to renew the lease on the building it uses on Quincy Street in Willowbrook.

The plant's exit is a major victory for local activists who have pushed for its removal. U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in 2018 found an elevated cancer risk for people living near Sterigenics.

"Sterigenics should never have been allowed to operate in a residential community in the first place," said attorney Shawn Collins, who represents a teenager in a lawsuit contending the facility caused her various bouts with cancer.

"The fact is they've been forced to leave because their operation is too dangerous is more than 30 years too late. There's no consolation to people who've been exposed for decades by the very dangerous chemical the company was spewing out."

Prolonged exposure to ethylene oxide, a colorless, flammable gas, can cause cancers such as leukemia, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "Sterigenics' decision today represents a significant development, demonstrating that Illinoisans will come together to protect the health and well-being of all our residents -- which has been my goal from the beginning."

Republican State Sen. John Curran who represents communities near Sterigenics called the news "tremendous," and added "the risks involved with this facility reopening were simply too great to the public health."