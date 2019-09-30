Learn the basics of Medicare at Mundelein parks program
The Mundelein Park District is holding a "Medicare Made Easy" class from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Regent Center, 1200 Regent Drive, Mundelein.
Licensed agents will share Medicare essentials including eligibility, enrollment, coverage choices, and how to change your plan, if needed. They will carefully explain how the parts and plans differ. The session is intended to help make attendees make an informed decision about medical coverage and choose a plan that will best match their needs.
There is no cost but registration is required by calling (847) 566-4790.
