Day of the Dead exhibition

"A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico," is on exhibit Saturday, Sept. 28 through Jan. 5 at the Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville.

The exhibition features 26 framed color photographs taken in and around Oaxaca, Mexico. It was developed by the Field Museum in collaboration with Mars Inc., and coincides with the actual multiday festival celebrated every fall in villages across Mexico in commemoration of friends and family members who have died.

Life-size La Catrinas, a tall female skeleton wearing a fancy hat with feathers and bright clothing, are part of the exhibit and a custom mural has been commissioned for the entrance.

Museum admission is $6 for adults, $3 for seniors and youth. Visit www.DunnMuseum.org or call (847) 968-3400.