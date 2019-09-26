302 Wheaton opens with signature burgers, homey outdoor patio

At his new restaurant, Eric Schlickman, with his wife and their four kids, has created a communal hangout that feels "like you're on vacation." Courtesy of Eric Schlickman

A new burger restaurant in downtown Wheaton is serving lunch and dinner crowds on a large outdoor patio with lawn games for families. Courtesy of Eric Schlickman

If you're friends with Eric Schlickman, and you've been to one of his backyard get-togethers, his new burger restaurant in downtown Wheaton should look familiar.

The fenced-in patio at 302 Wheaton has all his backyard essentials. Kids entertain themselves with Ping-Pong and Jenga on the turf lawn, while parents socialize in Adirondack chairs in front of the outdoor fireplace.

Opening Monday along Front Street, 302 Wheaton doesn't yet have the traditions of Redamak's, an iconic burger joint for tourists in New Buffalo, Michigan, but it's as leisurely and casual as a getaway to a roadside diner.

"It feels like you're on vacation even when you're in your own town," Schlickman, the owner, said. "I love that, and that was definitely an inspiration."

An unfazed Schlickman had the vision to turn the former Bell Transmissions auto repair shop -- what someone without his background would easily consider an eyesore -- into a homey, community hangout.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer 302 Wheaton has outdoor seating in the form of picnic tables and Adirondack chairs.

"I painted the entire building myself, so my blood, sweat and tears are poured into the construction of this building," Schlickman said. "I kind of helped oversee it from a construction standpoint, and then did the design as well."

A father of four, Schlickman grew up in Wheaton, went to the University of Kansas to study architecture and moved back to start a family with his wife. He worked for an architecture firm and then in commercial furniture sales before pursuing his passion in the restaurant world.

"It's fast-paced. There's always something different in the day," he said. "There's always something different to do. You could be fixing the HVAC or you could just be out among the customers."

He made his foray into the business with four friends who rallied in 2018 to save Shane's Deli from closing downtown. As of May, Schlickman started running Shane's on his own while preparing to open his burger restaurant and taphouse at 302 W. Front St.

"I've always wanted to keep it simple," he said. "When it's your first restaurant starting, I think simple is key. Everyone likes burgers."

What makes the perfect burger? Let's consult the words of Anthony Bourdain.

In a 3-minute video for Eater, Bourdain deconstructed his love for In-N-Out, a fast-food chain that justifies a trip to California.

"Bun selection is very important. Good quality meat, also that would be nice," Bourdain said. "Non-limp, reasonably fresh greens and garnishes also good. Cheese? You don't want fancy cheese."

Put another way, a pretzel bun has no business being on a burger. And you won't find one on the signature burger at 302 Wheaton.

"The burger is so good, just the simple menu, just the burger, fries, shake. That's my favorite," 302 Wheaton owner Eric Schlickman said. "But the chicken tenders are kid-approved. My kids are really picky. I've got four, and they loved those when we tested those out." - Courtesy of Eric Schlickman

"It's like a potato bun, so it's nice and fluffy, but as soon you hold it, it starts to kind of squish down, so it's not overwhelming to eat," Schlickman said.

He enlisted the owner of Wheaton Meat Co., another downtown business, to create a custom blend for the quarter-pound patties. The toppings are the classics: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and the mayo-based "Schlick" sauce.

"It's been well-received," Schlickman said. "I've only heard good things about the burger."

The office staff at Downtown Wheaton Association also highly recommend the 302 burger and homemade doughnut holes, Executive Director Paula Barrington said.

"Not only is 302 Wheaton a wonderful example of how a longtime vacant service station/garage can be remodeled into a hip, inviting dining destination, the food is great," Barrington said in an email.

As for the beer selection, 302 Wheaton has 24 on tap, about half of which will rotate seasonally. In a nod to his college town, the beer list features a Belgian-style ale, an IPA, and a wheat beer made by Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer The reception area at 302 Wheaton offers comfy seating to enjoy a craft beer, cocktail, or shake. "The whole vibe is kind of to feel like your own home," owner Eric Schlickman said.

On opening night, the packed patio was the place to be to enjoy a cold one on picnic tables and watch the Bears game, projected on a large screen installed in front of the brick exterior of Carlson Glass & Mirror. Schlickman had a similar setup when he hosted backyard parties during the 2016 Cubs postseason that ended with the World Series victory.

"I just always had a ton of people over, and we would watch it on a big screen in my backyard," Schlickman said.

Now he's hosting lunch and dinner crowds in what he calls "Wheaton's front yard."

"We have people out here that are young families, older families where their kids have moved out, gathering here together," Schlickman said. "We have older couples, so it's just a lot of different generations coming together, which is exactly what I wanted."