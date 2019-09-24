Schaumburg board to discuss recreational pot sales Wednesday

Schaumburg village board members are scheduled to hold a nonvoting committee meeting Wednesday to discuss whether recreational marijuana sales should be allowed in town.

The session will begin at 7 p.m. in conference room B at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

The recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Illinois beginning Jan. 1. Towns can't outlaw its use, but are allowed to decide to prohibit businesses that sell it or restrict locations. Similar discussions have been held by village boards and city councils across the suburbs.