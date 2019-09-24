Officials: Two women assaulted on McHenry County bike trail

Two women were victims of an assault Tuesday evening in Crystal Lake, officials said.

The attack occurred about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Ridgefield Trace bike trail near Oak Street and Ridgefield Trace Road, according to the McHenry County Conservation District Police Department.

The two victims were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Filipino or Hispanic man, mid-50s, clean-shaven, stocky build, wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, forest green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call (815) 338-2144.