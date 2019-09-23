Vineyard Vines pop-up shop opens in Algonquin Commons

"Downton Abbey" fans, decked out in 1920s-style outfits, attend a private screening of the movie at the AMC Lake in the Hills theater. The screening was hosted by Marianne Evans, owner of Best Friend's Consignment in Algonquin. COURTESY OF BEST FRIEND'S CONSIGNMENT

Vineyard Vines has opened a pop-up store in Algonquin Commons. It will be open through Sunday, Sept. 29. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Vineyard Vines, a New England-based retailer of clothing and accessories, has opened a pop-up store in Algonquin Commons. Rick West | Staff Photographer

It's not exactly Kylie Jenner's makeup pop-up shop in New York City.

Or Kanye West's pop-up merch shop in Los Angeles.

But the Randall Road corridor now has its own version of a pop-up shop -- at least through this weekend.

Vineyard Vines, a clothing and accessories retailer based in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, opened a pop-up warehouse store along Randall Road in the Algonquin Commons shopping center last week.

The store, which features its signature whale emblazoned on many of its items, will remain open for 10 days, closing Sunday, Sept. 29.

To purchase anything, you'll need either a credit or debit card. Those are the only forms of payment accepted.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2216 S. Randall Road, Algonquin.

Dressing the part:

Area "Downton Abbey" fans got a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated movie last weekend along the Randall Road corridor before the period-piece's official opening.

Marianne Evans, owner of Best Friend's Consignment in Algonquin, hosted the special showing of the movie at the AMC 12 along the Randall Road corridor in Lake in the Hills.

She rented an entire theater inside and sold 90 tickets to the show. They all sold out within a week and a half because the excitement was so high for the premiere, she said.

In addition to hosting the movie, Evans also helped outfit moviegoers in period clothing from the "Downton Abbey" era for the event.

"My customers felt privileged to see the movie days before the release date," Evans said. "It was also a chance for people who had no one to see it with to join us, their best friends, for an evening of friendship and fun.

"People are still thanking me for the best time," she said. "They all thought the movie was wonderful, even the people who have never seen the TV series, and the entire event was enjoyed by all."

If you haven't seen it yet, and want to don your own "Downton Abbey"-era costume for the film, she says she still has plenty of options available at her store, 3955 W. Algonquin Road.

"We take our current style, trendy inventory and turn you into a 1920s girl," she said. "Any of my store's personal stylists can help."

Stay sharp:

The Crate & Barrel store along the Randall Road corridor in Geneva Commons is offering a free knife sharpening class Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the business, 1102 Commons Drive.

An instructor will be on hand, not to sharpen your knives for you, but to show you how to do it yourself. Customers do not need to RSVP, but can show up in the store during the sessions to watch live demonstrations.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.