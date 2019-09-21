Weather holds up for Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade

Kitty Vanderweel Weiner, who served as Grand Marshal of the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade on Saturday, rode aboard the Chevy Corvette that was raffled off to raise money for Elk Grove VFW Post 9284. Weiner spearheaded the fundraising campaign. Courtesy of Emil Schiavo

Elk Grove Village's Hometown Parade, held in conjunction for the first time with the village's Oktoberfest, took place despite threatening skies Saturday afternoon.

The parade used to be held in June at the same time as RotaryFest, but organizers moved the parade date to Sept. 21 this year while keeping the same theme: Music Through the Ages.

Parade Grand Marshal Kitty Vanderweel Weiner waved to spectators along the Elk Grove Boulevard parade route aboard the Chevy Corvette that was raffled off in 2017 to raise money for Elk Grove VFW Post 9284. The longtime Elk Grove resident spearheaded the fundraising campaign that raised $185,000 to install an elevator at the post on Devon Avenue.

The Elk Grove Food Pantry also collected nonperishable canned goods along the parade route.