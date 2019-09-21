Aurora police looking for suspect who stabbed man to death

One man is dead and Aurora police say they have no one in custody after an early Saturday morning stabbing on the city's near east side.

The unidentified victim was discovered at about 5:15 a.m. outside a home on the 600 block of Hinman Street suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The man was transported to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood looking for evidence, but have yet to report anyone in custody. They called the stabbing an "isolated incident" and believe "there is no threat to the community," though.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.