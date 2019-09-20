 

Where do crashes occur in Schaumburg? Here's a list

  • The intersection of Golf and Meacham roads has the highest number of crashes in Schaumburg.

      The intersection of Golf and Meacham roads has the highest number of crashes in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 9/20/2019 1:54 PM

If you're driving near Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg -- pay attention. That intersection tops the list of most crash-prone locations in the village, averaging more than 10 accidents a week, records show.

Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 10, 2019, 563 collisions occurred at the nexus of the two busy streets and that's no coincidence, traffic experts say.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Close to I-290 exits, the Woodfield Mall and other shopping destinations, Meacham Road carries more than 30,000 vehicles per day while Golf Road carries more 41,000 vehicles daily, Schaumburg Transportation Director Karyn Robles said

"We believe that the high accident totals are a direct result of the significant number of vehicles that travel through the area each day," Robles added.

Although "without a complete analysis of each accident to understand the accident type, location and cause, it is difficult to know if these numbers are influenced by other factors such as weather, distracted driving, surrounding land uses, etc.," she noted.

The second most hazardous location was another busy commercial corridor -- Golf and Roselle roads, with 333 crashes. Recent data shows 36,000 vehicles traveling on Golf Road and 40,000 on Roselle Road near that intersection.

Here's the top intersections for collisions.

• Golf Road/Meacham Road: 563 crashes

• Golf Road/Roselle Road: 333 crashes

• Schaumburg Road/Barrington Road: 319 crashes

• Schaumburg Road/Roselle Road: 306 crashes

• Higgins Road/ West Frontage Road: 266 crashes

Most of the listed roads are "under the jurisdiction of Cook County or the Illinois Department of Transportation," Robles said. "The village regularly works with these agencies to identify improvements that can help to reduce accidents.

"For municipal intersections, the village considers a number of factors to determine what improvements may help to reduce crash rates including signage, signal upgrades and intersection design modifications. Each potential solution is evaluated based on the specific circumstances, intersection design, traffic/bike/pedestrian volumes and crash history for a specific location."

To learn more about suburban crashes, go to idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/safety/Illinois-Roadway-Crash-Data.

0 Comments
