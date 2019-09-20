Stevenson High reserving parking spots for Earth-friendly cars

Some parking spaces at Stevenson High School are reserved for electric vehicles. Courtesy of Stevenson High School

About 50 parking spots at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire now are reserved for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles. Courtesy of Stevenson High School

Long recognized for environmentally friendly construction and operating strategies, Stevenson High School has further extended its planet-friendly philosophy to its parking lots.

Forty-six parking spots on the Lincolnshire campus now are reserved for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles. Some parking spaces at Stevenson already had been reserved for electric vehicles.

Providing parking spaces for eco-friendly and electric vehicles acknowledges their increasing popularity, Stevenson spokesman Jim Conrey said. It also sends the message that protecting the environment is important, he added.

"If we're teaching our students to be good stewards of the environment, then we should be modeling that behavior," Conrey said.

Twenty specially marked spots for low-emission or fuel-efficient cars can be found in Lot B near the Point entrance. Sixteen are in Lot E near the sports center and 10 are in Lot D near the field house.

The spaces reserved for low-emission or fuel-efficient cars have green striping, and each features a large green leaf on the pavement. Text on the pavement says each spot is reserved for low-emission or fuel-efficient vehicles.

Most of the spots are in areas reserved for employees during school hours. The spots will be available for visitors when classes aren't in session.

The cost of the special striping and images was minimal, Conrey said. The work was done as part of a parking lot resurfacing project.

To see if your car qualifies as a low-emission or fuel-efficient vehicle, check out the online guide at greenercars.org/news/list-leed-qualified-cars.

Lot E also has four spaces and two charging stations for electric cars. Each space features a painting of a car surrounded by an electrical cord.

Stevenson High officials long have touted the school's energy-saving and planet-friendly projects, including recycling programs, lighting and heating adjustments during off hours and reduced paper and water use.

Those efforts earned the school gold-level status with the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.

A $27 million addition that opened in August features two large living walls that help clean the building's air. A rooftop greenhouse will be used by science and special education classes, among others.

Given that history, Stevenson launching more earth-friendly projects shouldn't be a surprise.

"Our colors are gold and green, after all," Conrey said.