Police: Person in custody after driving through Woodfield Mall

An SUV crashed through the entrance of Sears Friday afternoon at Woodfield Mall, then was driven inside the mall. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Schaumburg officials are confirming that a vehicle crashed into Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon. They say no injuries were immediately reported.

Schaumburg police report one vehicle drove into one of the mall entrances and that a person is in custody.

At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation, officials said.

Police are on scene and the mall is in the process of being evacuated. Entrances are blocked off.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

"We were pretty scared," one worker at Auntie Anne's Pretzels said. "He was smashing into stores and glass.

The driver apparently entered through the Sears store and continued through the mall before hitting a post near the children's play area, Janely Arroyo said.

"Thank God, he didn't reach it," she said.

Woodfield Mall General Manager Laurie Van Dalen said she did not have immediate information to release, but would talk as soon as it was available.

ABC 7 had a helicopter over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.

Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Some showed video of a large black SUV being driven through the walkways of the mall, running into vendors. It's unclear if people were being targeted. ABC 7 said it was near the Forever 21 store.

Some nearby high schools went on a soft lockdown.

Schaumburg High School Principal Tim Little sent a message to parents that at approximately 2:30 p.m., administrators had received a report of a possible safety concern at Woodfield Mall. School officials went into a soft lockdown, holding students in place at the school for a brief length of time, Little said. But upon resolution of the incident, police confirmed that no threat to students existed and the soft lockdown was ended.

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 schools were not affected, spokeswoman Terri McHugh said. Officials there were advised by police that the situation had been contained, she added.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.