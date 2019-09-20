Naperville man charged with showing pornographic video to minor at church

A Naperville man has been charged with distribution of harmful material, accused of showing a sexually oriented video to a minor at a Wheaton church.

James R. Povolo, 75, of the 1300 block of Dartford Court, also is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. In addition, he has been charged with obstruction of justice, according to a Wheaton police news release.

According to DuPage County court records, on Sept. 1 Povolo showed the pornographic video on his cellphone. Wheaton police say Povolo and the victim are acquaintances.

The obstruction of justice charge alleges Povolo tried to delete the video from his phone in the presence of a Wheaton police investigator on Sept. 13.

The age and gender of the child were not released. Church officials could not be reached for comment.

Povolo is free on $750 bond and is due to appear in court Oct. 23.

In November 2017, Povolo pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property for setting the tent and belongings of a homeless man on fire with a flare in Naperville. The victim, protester Scott Huber, was not in the tent at the time.

Povolo is a retired Chicago police sergeant. At the time of the plea, Povolo's attorney said Povolo "just snapped" and said Povolo was in group counseling for police officers who have experienced live shootings. Povolo was put on two years' probation and ordered to pay restitution to Huber.