22-year-old in custody; children, others escape injury after SUV barrels through Woodfield

An SUV crashed through the entrance of Sears Friday afternoon at Woodfield Mall, then was driven inside the mall. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The driver of an SUV that barreled through the front of Sears and then through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is led away by police Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Alyssa Luke

A 22-year-old man is in custody after he crashed his black SUV through an entrance and drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon, sending customers and employees fleeing in fear for their lives.

Schaumburg police said the man drove into the entrance at the Sears store on the east side about 2:20 p.m. and proceeded through the common area before coming to a stop in the mall center court. Police said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was detained by mall customers, then taken into custody by police without further incident. He was treated at the scene and refused medical transport.

Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening medical issues and injuries that were not a result of the vehicle hitting anyone, police said. Schaumburg fire personnel and other agencies treated four others on scene, all of whom refused transport to the hospital.

Police remained on the scene for hours -- some seen at entrances holding rifles -- as the mall was evacuated as a precaution because of unconfirmed reports of shots fired, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

Entrances were blocked off and authorities urged people to avoid the area. The mall remained closed as of 6:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Husband and wife Raul Cardenas and Liset Alvarez from Jalisco, Mexico, had just arrived at O'Hare International Airport that morning with their 6-year-old daughter, Andrea, and 10-month-old son, Ian, to visit Alvarez's cousin, Sandra Lopez of Schaumburg. They were in the area near the lower-level entrance to Sears when they heard a loud bang and saw a dark-colored, older SUV driven by a man come out of the Sears, Alvarez said in Spanish.

There was a little train for children to ride moving through that area. Children were not in the last train car, which was struck by the SUV, Alvarez said.

People started screaming at that point, she said.

The SUV kept moving and smashed into a store, backed up and then smashed into another store. That's when the couple thought, this wasn't an accident but deliberate. Their daughter was especially terrified.

"It was horrible," Alvarez said.

Lopez said she herself was very worried.

"Thank God it didn't happen on a Saturday or a Sunday when the mall is really crowded," Lopez said.

Ronin Diedenhofen of Bartlett, who was making his first visit to Woodfield since last winter, was just about to take the elevator up in the same area and saw the same scene. He started recording a video on his phone once the SUV was past him.

Adrenaline pumping, Diedenhofen followed the vehicle and eventually saw what appeared to be an off-duty police officer pull a young man out of it.

"He was just out of it," Diedenhofen said of the driver. "He had a thousand-yard stare. I don't know if he was just on drugs or a disgruntled employee, but there was something wrong with him."

Diedenhofen then went to the dining area on the upper level of the mall and began showing his video to people who had not seen the SUV firsthand. Though he thought the danger was over, more police began arriving and shouting for everyone to leave the mall, he said.

Other witnesses also shared their frightening experiences.

The driver hit a post near the children's play area, Janely Arroyo said. "Thank God he didn't reach it," she said of the children's area.

Nancy Hernandez, who works at The Body Shop, said she saw people running and heard a loud bang and thought it was a shot. She and a co-worker ran to the front door and told an older couple to come in. They locked the door and ran to the back of the store where they stayed for about an hour.

"We were really scared," Hernandez said. "We didn't know what was going on."

They kept calling mall security, who gave them several updates and told them to stay in place and wait for someone to come to them before leaving. "They (security) were really good about that," she said.

Eventually, a police response team with rifles escorted them out in a single line and told them someone was in custody.

Alyssa Luke, a permanent-cosmetics artist at Asha Salon/Spa on Woodfield's lower level, said she would hug her 3-year-old tightly when she got home. Luke didn't see the driver go past, but once workers learned about the emergency, they had to focus on their customers' safety, she said.

"It's a full-service salon. We've got nails, we've got the spa, we've got the massage," she said.

Employees locked the doors and reassured clients.

"We went into all the rooms and made sure everyone was OK," Luke said. "At first, everyone was calm, then a few people were upset. We said, 'Everything's safe.'"

Once police ordered the evacuation, Luke and her manager double- and triple-checked rooms in the salon for clients, then left, too.

"I was calm and collected. ... It wasn't until I got into the parking lot and started getting calls from my family that I got emotional," she said. "You never know what someone's intentions are."

Brenda Herrera of Crest Hill said she hid in the back of the Skechers shoe store on the second floor of the mall with her 3-year-old daughter, Mikaela, 2-year-old son, Matteo, and mother, Adeline. The employees assured her the glass windows and doors were bulletproof.

"I heard a loud crash. My instinct right away kicked in to hide," Herrera said. "I started to freak out, but I tried to stay composed for my kids."

Debbie Ficl, an employee of the Vera Bradley store, said she saw some people running and heard a loud noise like a pop. She and her fellow workers ran out through a back door to the outside of the building.

Martini Mackey, manager of the Get Happy candy store, said she was off today but came over out of concern for an employee who has a mental disability. But she was forced to remain outside while the employee was still inside. "He's kind of panicking. They went right past our store. The employee went inside and locked the gate and is hiding out."

Trevor Mimms, 26, of Schaumburg, who visits Woodfield daily, got there at 3 p.m. to meet friends to find entrances blocked and people outside trying to find out what was happening to people they knew inside. He likened the situation to recent shootings.

"I feel like there is a rise in anger in people. This has always been a place of peace, of fun," Mimms said. "I've always thought of Woodfield Mall as a place I can bring anybody for a good time. This is super insane. It's so surreal."

Woodfield Mall released a statement after resolution of the afternoon's events, saying, "The authorities believe this to be an isolated incident involving one person who has been arrested. We are grateful no one was injured, and thank our security team and the police for their quick response."

Schaumburg High School Principal Tim Little sent a message to parents at approximately 2:30 p.m. that administrators had received a report of a possible safety concern at Woodfield Mall and went into a soft lockdown. Police soon confirmed no threat to students existed.

• Daily Herald staff writers Madhu Krishnamurthy and Marni Pyke contributed to this report.