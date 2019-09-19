Small plane crashes near Aurora airport

No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a small training plane declared an emergency roughly 5,000 feet into its takeoff roll on the east-west runway at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Oswego.

The plane made a short climb up from the runway and immediately landed in an adjacent field.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:10 a.m., but both the pilot and passenger walked away with no need for medical attention, authorities said.

The aircraft has minimal damage and was being taxied back to the hangar.