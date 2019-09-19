 

Krishnamoorthi, Durbin launch caucus to end youth vaping

  • Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi led a bipartisan group of lawmakers Thursday in launching the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic.

      Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi led a bipartisan group of lawmakers Thursday in launching the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield is among the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic, along with U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, and Peter King, a New York Republican.

      Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield is among the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic, along with U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, and Peter King, a New York Republican. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 9/19/2019 2:55 PM

National lawmakers Thursday launched a bipartisan Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic, co-chaired by U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Peter King, a New York Republican, and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Earlier this week, Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, called for an immediate ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and a massive public information campaign to educate youths and families about its dangers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

His comments followed the vaping-related death of a 40-year-old California man over the weekend. Six other people from California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon also died of vaping-related illnesses in recent months.

Krishnamoorthi and more than 15 other members of Congress stood with addiction prevention advocates and people affected by vaping and e-cigarette at Thursday's news conference at the nation's Capitol.

"We are in the midst of a national public health crisis," Krishnamoorthi said. "Among high schoolers, e-cigarette use rose by 80 percent in 2018 alone. E-cigarettes are used by 28 percent of high schoolers and, astonishingly, 5 percent of middle schoolers. According to the CDC, nicotine harms youth brain development, reduces the attention span and in many cases, leads to future substance abuse."

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related lung and respiratory illnesses in 38 states and one U.S. territory, health officials report. Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds, mostly men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials warn consumers against using e-cigarette products until a cause is determined.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

President Donald Trump last week announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be issuing guidelines for the use of flavored e-cigarettes. The agency also is proposing a new enforcement policy requiring e-cigarette manufacturers to take their products off the market pending FDA approval.

"The truth is that for years flavored e-cigarettes were used to hook kids and have played an instrumental role in getting a generation of youth addicted to vaping and nicotine," Krishnamoorthi said.

He cited a new American Heart Institute survey showing fruity flavors were the most likely factor to motivate young adults ages 18 to 24 to start vaping.

"The vaping industry is already trying to lobby to create an exclusion and exemption for mint and menthol in the Administration's pending flavor ban," Krishnamoorthi said. "Mint and menthol ... must be included in this ban. There is a reason why mint is in our children's toothpaste. It attracts kids."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Krishnamoorthi said e-cigarette companies like Juul Labs Inc., have directly targeted schoolchildren and illegally marketed their products to them against FDA regulations.

"This caucus will serve as the premiere forum for like-minded leaders to discuss and craft legislative solutions to prevent youth e-cigarette use, decrease addiction and save lives," he said.

Lawmakers are working on legislation aimed at taxing e-cigarettes, investing in youth prevention programs and strengthening the medical response to this crisis.

"We must ensure that no tobacco or e-cigarette manufacturers profit on the backs of our children," Krishnamoorthi said. "Our children are not for sale."

CDC officials will testify Tuesday about the vaping epidemic before the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, which Krishnamoorthi chairs. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Congressional Oversight Committee's YouTube page. It will examine the outbreak of lung illness associated with using e-cigarette products, the causes of the outbreak and the rise in youth use of e-cigarettes.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause remains unknown
Related Article
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause remains unknown
 
Related Article
India's government approves ban on e-cigarettes
 
Related Article
Michigan joins New York in banning flavored e-cigarettes
 
Related Article
Teen vaping of nicotine jumped again this year, survey finds
 
Krishnamoorthi calls for immediate ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Related Article
Krishnamoorthi calls for immediate ban on flavored e-cigarettes
 
Vapes spiked with illegal drugs show dark side of CBD craze
Related Article
Vapes spiked with illegal drugs show dark side of CBD craze
 
California campaign will warn public of vaping dangers
Related Article
California campaign will warn public of vaping dangers
 
Related Article
Chicago mayor calls for ban of flavored e-cigarettes
 
New York moves to enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Related Article
New York moves to enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
 
Gurnee teen sues over 'severe lung disease' blamed on vaping
Related Article
Gurnee teen sues over 'severe lung disease' blamed on vaping
 
Related Article
Vaping illness in US gives Canada pause as legal sales near
 
Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Related Article
Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
 
Related Article
Sen. Durbin urges improved regulation of vaping industry
 
Juul warned over claims e-cigarette safer than smoking
Related Article
Juul warned over claims e-cigarette safer than smoking
 
Tests show contaminant found in vaping products linked to deadly lung illnesses
Related Article
Tests show contaminant found in vaping products linked to deadly lung illnesses
 
Related Article
Lawsuit: Juul e-cigarettes are deliberately highly addictive
 
Related Article
Illinois patient's death may be first in US tied to vaping
 
Why teen vaping is an epidemic that needs urgent attention, experts warn
Related Article
Why teen vaping is an epidemic that needs urgent attention, experts warn
 
Related Article
Teen smoking/vaping by the numbers
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 