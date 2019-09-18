Wauconda Fire District gets new engine

The Wauconda Fire District will publicly unveil its new fire engine during a public ceremony Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event is set for 9 a.m. at Station No. 2, 404 W. State Road, Island Lake.

The 2019 Rosenbauer Commander Fire Engine has a 750-gallon water tank and can pump 1,500 gallons per minute, officials said.

It replaces a 1996 Pierce Saber Fire Engine that's traveled more than 100,000 miles. The new rig cost $454,000, officials said.