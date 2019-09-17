 

Resident crew gets the job done at Vernon Hills senior community

  • Genevieve Kluza, 94, admires a dent she made in the wall Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills. The staff at the facility invited residents to begin knocking out a section of drywall to kick off demolition for a $12 million expansion. Sales and Marketing Director Martha Petersen enjoys the moment.

      Genevieve Kluza, 94, admires a dent she made in the wall Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills. The staff at the facility invited residents to begin knocking out a section of drywall to kick off demolition for a $12 million expansion. Sales and Marketing Director Martha Petersen enjoys the moment. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Seymoure Weiner clears a hole he made in the wall at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills on Tuesday.

      Seymoure Weiner clears a hole he made in the wall at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Frances Silverberg, 87, hammers away at a wall Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills.

      Frances Silverberg, 87, hammers away at a wall Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Vernon Hills. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/17/2019 6:08 PM

The members of the demolition crew who went to work Tuesday morning at theBrookdale Senior Living Solutions community in Vernon Hills were a little older than what one might expect, but they brought plenty of enthusiasm for their task to get the job done.

Residents of the community got the first crack at knocking down walls to make room for a $12 million expansion that will add Alzheimer's and dementia care units, as well as enhance its common areas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2020 and includes the conversion of several assisted and independent living apartments into 29 memory care suites and eight companion rooms. The additions and new programs will create 25 to 30 new jobs, according to Brookdale.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 