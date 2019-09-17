Resident crew gets the job done at Vernon Hills senior community

The members of the demolition crew who went to work Tuesday morning at theBrookdale Senior Living Solutions community in Vernon Hills were a little older than what one might expect, but they brought plenty of enthusiasm for their task to get the job done.

Residents of the community got the first crack at knocking down walls to make room for a $12 million expansion that will add Alzheimer's and dementia care units, as well as enhance its common areas.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2020 and includes the conversion of several assisted and independent living apartments into 29 memory care suites and eight companion rooms. The additions and new programs will create 25 to 30 new jobs, according to Brookdale.