Former manager charged with theft from Fox Valley Special Recreation Association

The former business manager of the Aurora-based Fox Valley Special Recreation Association has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $10,000 during a nearly three-year span.

Jessica J. Leonard, 42, formerly of the 4500 block of Grandfield Drive, St. Charles, and currently of the 3500 block of Clark Road West, DeWitt, Michigan, was charged in August with two counts of felony theft of $10,000 to $100,000, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

A warrant was issued last month and she surrendered to Aurora Police last week. She was released after posting 10% of her $20,000 bail, according to prosecutors.

Leonard is accused of stealing the money between January 2015 and November 2017 while working as the association's business manager. Officials at the association, which works to provide recreational opportunities for people with special needs, discovered "financial irregularities" in 2018 after Leonard left her post and moved to Michigan, prosecutors said.

Alex Engelhardt, executive director of the association, said she could not comment on how much money was missing, how officials found out about it and how long Leonard worked at the association.

A message left with Paris Lewbel, Aurora police spokesman, seeking information about how much was stolen was not immediately returned.

Leonard is next due in court Oct. 9. If convicted, she faces a sentence ranging from three to seven years in prison, but probation also is an option.

A message left for Leonard's defense attorney, Jim Ryan, was not immediately returned.