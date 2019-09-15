The Week in Pictures: Come as you are and enjoy

Daily Herald photographers find people jogging, praying, climbing and dressing up last week in the Chicago suburbs.
Keila Garcia, 6, of Chicago had her face painted at the Frida Kahlo 2020 exhibition held at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Adlai E. Stevenson High School student Ethan Meoman, 18, holds a flag Wednesday during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in Lincolnshire.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tim Kitley, of Clarendon Hills carries his kayak to the canoe launch on the Des Plaines River at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Storms move east of Mundelein Wednesday evening, bringing lightning and heavy rain. A tornado warning was also issued for Lake and McHenry counties.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
C & C instructor Paul Newman and student Angel Contreres, 17, of Maine West High School learn the basic functions of a C & C machine in a career pathway program.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dean Ricely helps grandson Connor Bailey, 2, of Naperville climb on a rock in the Nike Sports Complex in Naperville on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
People rise for the national anthem on Wednesday at the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park to recognize the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a ceremony introducing a new permanent exhibit. Two steel beams salvaged from the remains of the World Trade Center are the centerpiece.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A Marriott employee fixes a barricade to block off a flooded road leading into the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort in Lincolnshire. No one was allowed in and guests were evacuated with shuttles from the hotel on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
A pair of birds, possibly egrets, crossed paths over the Fox River and then soared near the dam in South Elgin on Friday afternoon.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A percussionist for the Warriors marching band walks past Willowbrook High School before a football game against Downers Grove South in Villa Park Friday, Sept 13, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Edward Hospital in Naperville recently began using virtual reality goggles to help patients with a variety of conditions with visualization and getting a brief escape from the hospital experience. Barbara McDonnell, volunteer in oncology, helps her son-in-law Chris Kudla on with goggles. Kudla uses the goggles in his fight with cancer.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Tornado sirens wailed Wednesday night as Lake County suburbs were hit by heavy rains and lightning, such as here at the intersection of Gilmer Road and Route 83 in Long Grove.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Barbara Schmidt, founder of Wings and Talons, walks her barred owl at the Springbrook Nature Center in Itasca.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Charlie Krupka, 12, of Sugar Grove bikes toward the finish line as his best friend Troy Dunlap, 12, of Wheaton runs backward as he monitors Charlie during the 4th Annual Bike for the Kids in Elgin which is the Easterseals DuPage and Fox Valley campaign.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jim Valentine, Congregational Operations Officer at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, along with Gordon Souden, Property Volunteer, right, inspect the 272 solar panels dotting the rooftop which will largely decrease the church's carbon footprint.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Frank Harwath, Director of the Engineering program at North Central College, left, Dr. Troy Hammond, President of North Central College and Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex in Lisle, talk about the new Molex Advance Electronics Lab In the Dr. Myron Wentz Science Center at North Central College in Naperville Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A huge flag is flown from a ladder truck as Retired Marine Dino Moran, a P.E. Teacher at Stevenson High School speaks to students and local first responders gathered in front of the school at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in Lincolnshire.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Richard Moen, of Elgin bows his head in prayer during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Civic Center Plaza. Moen is a member of American Legion Post 57.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Gordon Steinway, of American Legion Post 57 plays Taps during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Civic Center Plaza.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Mark Puknaitis, Naperville Fire Chief, catches his breath at the Sept. 11 ceremony at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower memorial on the riverwalk in Naperville Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mary Light, of Wheaton and other visitors on Wednesday to the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park recognized the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a ceremony introducing a new permanent exhibit. Two steel beams salvaged from the remains of the World Trade Center are the centerpiece.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Students from Peacock Middle School run on the Frederick Maier Boardwalk at the Springbrook Nature Center in Itasca.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer