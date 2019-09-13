Lightning may have sparked Elgin house fire

An early morning fire today at an unoccupied Elgin house being rehabbed caused about $90,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on the 600 block of North Porter Street just after 2 a.m. and were on scene in minutes.

The fire had burned through the roof of the two-story structure and engulfed much of the second floor, fire officials said.

It took about 18 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.