 

Fandom-themed store in downtown Wauconda is closing

Updated 9/11/2019 11:39 AM

A quirky store in downtown Wauconda is closing after a nearly two-year run.

Literary Alterations on Main, 119 S. Main St., will close for good Sept. 21, the store announced on its Facebook page. Medical issues in the family that owns the business prompted the decision, according to the statement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The shop began selling crafts and other merchandise inspired by fictional fandoms such as the Harry Potter books, the Star Wars films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in October 2017.

"It's been a joy to our family to be a part of your community these last two years," the Facebook message said. "Thanks for all your support! We will miss you all."

The store will be open for only six more days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of this week and Sept. 19-21.

Most merchandise has been discounted for a store-closing sale. Fixtures are for sale, too.

The owners will continue selling their merchandise at comic book conventions, craft shows and other events. An online operation, etsy.com/shop/fandomshired/, will continue, too.

