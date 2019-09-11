 

Crystal Lake woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Algonquin man

  • Carolyn A. Tyrell

    Carolyn A. Tyrell

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/11/2019 5:52 PM

A 53-year-old Crystal Lake woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Crystal Lake.

Carolyn A. Tyrell is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, but Crystal Lake police said more charges are expected.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police said Tyrell's vehicle struck a motorcycle carrying two people just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive.

The male motorcyclist, identified Wednesday evening by the McHenry County coroner's office as 53-year-old George Klinger of Algonquin, died from his crash injuries. His female passenger was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

Police said Tyrell fled the scene in her vehicle but was located about 20 minutes after the crash on the 900 block of Wesley Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run
 
Related Article
Dump truck driver faces multiple counts in fatal pileup
 
$1 million bond for Cary man after fatal accident
Related Article
$1 million bond for Cary man after fatal accident
 
Sheriff searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash near Lombard
Related Article
Sheriff searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash near Lombard
 
Pedestrian from Woodridge struck, killed near Antioch
Related Article
Pedestrian from Woodridge struck, killed near Antioch
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 