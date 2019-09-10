Three alumni to be inducted into Maine South Wall of Honor

A professor of experimental elementary particle physics, an internationally acclaimed playwright and a highly accomplished military officer will all be honored with induction into the Maine South Alumni Wall of Honor at a dinner Thursday, Oct. 3.

Dante Amidei (Class of 1974) conducts research in particle physics at the ATLAS experiment at the CERN, observing the results of proton-proton collisions at 13 TeV, the highest controlled interaction energy ever achieved.

He is a full professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Michigan, a Fellow of the American Physical Society and a leading world expert on the top quark.

Amidei has previously worked on silicon detectors and precision tracking, techniques for b-quark tagging, and electronics for high energy physics.

George Brant (Class of 1987) is the author of several award-winning plays, most notably "Grounded," which played at London's Gate Theatre and went on to be an off-Broadway production at The Public Theatre.

The play won the National New Play Network's 2012 Smith Prize and a Fringe First award at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Brant has written 11 plays, and among the awards include a Lucille Lortel Award, an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, an Off-West End Theatre Award, a NNPN Rolling World Premiere, three OAC Individual Excellence Awards, and the Keene Prize for Literature.

Brian Humm (Class of 1983) is the former director of the Space and Global ISR Division, US Strategic Command and served as director of Operations Submarine Forces, Atlantic Fleet Commodore Submarine Squadron 19. He currently works as a program manager for West Coast Oceaneering.

During his career, he served at sea as a junior officer on the USS Tinosa and served as an engineer on the USS Buffalo. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

In addition to the Wall of Honor inductees, Avantara Park Ridge will be honored with the Business Partner Award. Avantara Park Ridge has welcomed and guided students from District 207 during the past three years as part of the district's career and college advisement program.

Avantara Park Ridge has hosted students as they learn about a variety of health care professions, including nursing, speech pathology, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, dietetics and social work.

Avantara has encouraged both student internships and job shadow opportunities to truly understand what it means to be a compassionate health care provider. Their willingness, flexibility and gracious acceptance have made them a valued business partner of District 207.

Maine South inducts honorees every other year, and with these three individuals, there are now 10 honorees, including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Patricia Callahan (Class of 1989); former U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Senator for New York and First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton (Class of 1965); global climate change researcher Nathan Hultman (Class of 1992); lawyer and former U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General and former acting U.S. Attorney General Mark Flip (Class of 1984); software industry entrepreneur, former Chief Software Architect of Microsoft and creator of Lotus Notes Ray Ozzie (Class of 1973); former professor of Molecular Biology at the University of Chicago and former director of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT Susan Lindquist (Class of 1967); and the former Director of Chest Oncology and Thoracic Oncology Research at University of Chicago and current Chair of Medical Oncology for City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center Ravi Salgia.

The induction ceremony will be held at Cafe La Cave from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting the Maine South website at https://south.maine207.org/wall-of-honor/.

In addition to the honors ceremony, the graduates will address the student body during the homecoming assembly Friday, Oct. 4, as well as visit classrooms that day.