Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in Crystal Lake left one motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries Tuesday night.

The crash, which was reported at 7:37 p.m., occurred at the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkeley Road. The driver of a red sedan struck a southbound motorcycle and then fled west on Berkshire Drive, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Department.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley with life-threatening injuries, and his female passenger was flown by helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Gurnee with serious injuries, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620 or send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.