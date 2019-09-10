Marian Central to remain closed Wednesday as result of lightning strike

Marian Central Catholic High School will remain closed Wednesday as crews work to repair the damage caused by a lightning strike Monday afternoon.

Building inspectors, engineers and cleanup crews spent Tuesday clearing debris and assessing the damage at the Woodstock school, 1001 McHenry Ave. The roof and chimney sustained "extensive damage" when the lightning hit the building about 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials said, though everyone was able to safely evacuate.

Water seeped through the ceiling to the first floor, and damage can be found elsewhere in the school. Building damage and repair estimates have not been determined.

After-school activities also were canceled, as were Tuesday's classes. Parents were notified Tuesday afternoon that the school would remain closed Wednesday as crews assess the safety of the building.

"Once we are confident the building is stable and repairs can take place with minimal impact on the educational environment here at Marian, classes and activities will resume," interim Superintendent Vito DeFrisco said in a separate news release.

The school will follow IHSA guidelines related to athletic practices and games, he said. Other extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice.