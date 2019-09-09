Man shot at Schaumburg strip mall

Schaumburg police are investigating a shooting just before noon Sunday outside a tobacco store in a Schaumburg strip mall, according to multiple media reports.

The reports indicate the man was shot in one or both legs.

His condition is unknown.

Witnesses said the incident started inside a "smoke shop" in a strip mall near the intersection of Bode Road and Knollwood Drive on the city's west side.

It's unknown if anyone is in custody.