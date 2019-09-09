Man shot at Schaumburg strip mall
Updated 9/9/2019 8:07 AM
Schaumburg police are investigating a shooting just before noon Sunday outside a tobacco store in a Schaumburg strip mall, according to multiple media reports.
The reports indicate the man was shot in one or both legs.
His condition is unknown.
Witnesses said the incident started inside a "smoke shop" in a strip mall near the intersection of Bode Road and Knollwood Drive on the city's west side.
It's unknown if anyone is in custody.
