Minor injuries in Island Lake crash
Updated 9/8/2019 7:16 PM
The Wauconda Fire Department took a girl with minor injuries to a local hospital after a single car crash in Island Lake Sunday.
The crash occured at North Roberts and Lamphere roads at 10:30 a.m. after the car ended up in a ditch and passers-by notified authorities.
