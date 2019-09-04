Search for missing Huntley teen continues along Fox River in McHenry County

Nearly 20 police and rescue agencies continued the search Wednesday for an 18-year-old Huntley man who went missing last week.

Crews were working throughout the day along the Fox River near Route 176 in Nunda Township, not far from where Aidan Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday. A poster for the missing teen was tacked on a nearby pole.

McHenry County sheriff's officials say Beckford had an argument with a family member and ran away in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive, near Crystal Lake and the Burtons Bridge community. He did not have shoes, a cellphone or a wallet at the time of his disappearance.

The sheriff's office has conducted multiple searches of the area, but no new leads have been developed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Wednesday's efforts involved local and regional search and rescue crews, police dog units, police officers and specialized response teams. Personnel at the scene declined to comment.

Beckford is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a blue shirt.

Sheriff's officials are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their security camera footage from over the weekend -- especially after 9:30 p.m. Friday -- for Beckford or other unfamiliar people.

There is no indication of foul play, and police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.