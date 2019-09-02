Search continues for missing 18-year-old from Huntley

The search continues for a missing 18-year-old Huntley man who disappeared Friday night after getting into an argument with a family member, authorities said Tuesday.

Aidan Beckford was last seen in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive, near Crystal Lake and Burtons Bridge. McHenry County sheriff's officials said he fled the area on foot without shoes, a cellphone or a wallet.

Authorities conducted an "extensive search" that included marine and police dog units, thermal imagers and a drone, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Beckford had not been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

Any residents and businesses in the area are asked to check their security camera footage from over the weekend -- especially after 9:30 p.m. Friday -- for Beckford or other unfamiliar people.

Beckford is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.