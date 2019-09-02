Schaumburg's Septemberfest parade draws thousands

Schaumburg's Septemberfest Parade has become a long-standing Labor Day tradition for many of the community members who line Summit Drive each year.

Some stake out their roadside spots with blankets and chairs the night before, ensuring they'll have a good view. Others set up tents, tables and grills for a picnic with family and friends.

Several homeowners along the two-mile parade route even throw coinciding lawn parties -- complete with food and games -- to watch the high school bands, youth sports teams, community organizations, local businesses and other entries pass by.

"It's very, very well-attended," parade chairwoman Darlene Smith said. "We've got a pretty good following."

Monday's event was no different, drawing thousands of people to what is long billed as one of the largest parades in the suburbs. Many of its roughly 60 entries embraced the "tropical getaway" theme, with participants dressed in Hawaiian leis and brightly colored garb, and several floats and vehicles decorated accordingly.

The parade stepped off at Wise Road and continued along Summit Drive, ending at the village's Septemberfest grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center. The weekend-long event offered arts and crafts, live music, the Taste of Schaumburg, a carnival and other attractions.

The Rotary Club of Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates took advantage of the large crowds and sunny, warm weather by putting up a booth along the parade route. The group is selling 2,000 vacation raffle tickets, with the drawing slated for Oct. 7, to raise money for its community partners, publicity director Holly Fath said.

"It's six degrees of separation. Everybody knows somebody, and we all have deep roots in the community," she said. "It's nice to see the community all come together."

That camaraderie with friends, family and neighbors is a draw for Steve and Stacey Gorski, who have lived on Summit Drive for 21 years. They started hosting viewing parties for parents whose kids, like theirs, were participating in the parade through youth sports or poms teams.

Most of their children are grown now, Steve Gorski said, but the families still continue to flock to their house each year. They typically draw about 100 people.

"It's a fun weekend," Stacey Gorski said. "You know everybody everywhere you go. And just being able to walk to (Septemberfest) is awesome." "It brings everybody together," her husband added.