 

Schaumburg's Septemberfest parade draws thousands

  • Members of the Schaumburg Park District's Charmed and Expressions dance companies perform during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.

      Members of the Schaumburg Park District's Charmed and Expressions dance companies perform during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Kids collect goodies along the parade route Monday during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade.

      Kids collect goodies along the parade route Monday during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Schaumburg High School Saxon Marching Band play during the Schaumburg Labor Day parade Monday.

      The Schaumburg High School Saxon Marching Band play during the Schaumburg Labor Day parade Monday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Tracey Zommer with the Second City Canine Rescue carries a Chihuahua named Anni as she walks in Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest parade. The organization holds adoption events at the Schaumburg Pet Smart store.

      Tracey Zommer with the Second City Canine Rescue carries a Chihuahua named Anni as she walks in Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest parade. The organization holds adoption events at the Schaumburg Pet Smart store. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Kids from various Schaumburg youth sports programs toss candy to kids during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.

      Kids from various Schaumburg youth sports programs toss candy to kids during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Kids scramble for candy during Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest parade.

      Kids scramble for candy during Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest parade. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 color guard walk the parade route Monday.

      Members of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 color guard walk the parade route Monday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Potts & Pans Steel Band of Woodstock play during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday. The group won the Adult Band category.

      The Potts & Pans Steel Band of Woodstock play during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday. The group won the Adult Band category. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Schaumburg High School flags team performs in the village's annual Labor Day parade.

      The Schaumburg High School flags team performs in the village's annual Labor Day parade. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Cheerleaders from Schaumburg High School participated in the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

      Cheerleaders from Schaumburg High School participated in the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Schaumburg Park District swim team, the Barracudas, march in Monday's parade in Schaumburg.

      The Schaumburg Park District swim team, the Barracudas, march in Monday's parade in Schaumburg. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 9/2/2019 8:31 PM

Schaumburg's Septemberfest Parade has become a long-standing Labor Day tradition for many of the community members who line Summit Drive each year.

Some stake out their roadside spots with blankets and chairs the night before, ensuring they'll have a good view. Others set up tents, tables and grills for a picnic with family and friends.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Several homeowners along the two-mile parade route even throw coinciding lawn parties -- complete with food and games -- to watch the high school bands, youth sports teams, community organizations, local businesses and other entries pass by.

"It's very, very well-attended," parade chairwoman Darlene Smith said. "We've got a pretty good following."

Monday's event was no different, drawing thousands of people to what is long billed as one of the largest parades in the suburbs. Many of its roughly 60 entries embraced the "tropical getaway" theme, with participants dressed in Hawaiian leis and brightly colored garb, and several floats and vehicles decorated accordingly.

The parade stepped off at Wise Road and continued along Summit Drive, ending at the village's Septemberfest grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center. The weekend-long event offered arts and crafts, live music, the Taste of Schaumburg, a carnival and other attractions.

The Rotary Club of Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates took advantage of the large crowds and sunny, warm weather by putting up a booth along the parade route. The group is selling 2,000 vacation raffle tickets, with the drawing slated for Oct. 7, to raise money for its community partners, publicity director Holly Fath said.

"It's six degrees of separation. Everybody knows somebody, and we all have deep roots in the community," she said. "It's nice to see the community all come together."

That camaraderie with friends, family and neighbors is a draw for Steve and Stacey Gorski, who have lived on Summit Drive for 21 years. They started hosting viewing parties for parents whose kids, like theirs, were participating in the parade through youth sports or poms teams.

Most of their children are grown now, Steve Gorski said, but the families still continue to flock to their house each year. They typically draw about 100 people.

"It's a fun weekend," Stacey Gorski said. "You know everybody everywhere you go. And just being able to walk to (Septemberfest) is awesome." "It brings everybody together," her husband added.

