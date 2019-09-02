McHenry County sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old man

Aidan Beckford, 18, went missing Friday night in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive in Crystal Lake, authorities said. Courtesy of the McHenry County sheriff's office

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing Friday night near Crystal Lake.

Aidan Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday near Nish Road and Highview Drive, according to a Facebook post from the McHenry County sheriff's office. As of noon Monday, he was still missing.

Beckford is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt and was barefoot at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Beckford's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.