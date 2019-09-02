 

McHenry County sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old man

  • Aidan Beckford, 18, went missing Friday night in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 9/2/2019 2:09 PM

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing Friday night near Crystal Lake.

Aidan Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday near Nish Road and Highview Drive, according to a Facebook post from the McHenry County sheriff's office. As of noon Monday, he was still missing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Beckford is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt and was barefoot at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Beckford's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.

