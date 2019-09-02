McHenry County sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old man
Updated 9/2/2019 2:09 PM
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing Friday night near Crystal Lake.
Aidan Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday near Nish Road and Highview Drive, according to a Facebook post from the McHenry County sheriff's office. As of noon Monday, he was still missing.
Beckford is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt and was barefoot at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information about Beckford's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.
