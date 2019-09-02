Images: Labor Day celebrations in the suburbs

Paul Valade
Images from Labor Day celebrations in the suburbs including parades in Schaumburg and Naperville, Buffalo Grove Days and the Fox Valley Folk Music And Storytelling Festival in Geneva.
Kids from various Schaumburg youth sports programs toss candy to children during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.
The Schaumburg High School Saxon Marching Band play during the Schaumburg Labor Day parade pn Monday.
Neuqua Valley High School cheerleaders and pom pon squad march in the Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade through downtown Naperville on Monday.
Folk singer and washboard player Bradley Selz of Madison, Wis. plays with the Cajun Stangers at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva on Monday.
Buffalo Grove Police Department's K-9 officer Danielle Baron lets kids visit with police dog, Hogyn, during the final day of Buffalo Grove Days Monday.
Folk singer Gina Forsyth of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana plays the fiddle behind her head while singing on the main stage at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva on Monday.
Folk singers Laurel Premo and Michael Beauchamp-Cohen of Traverse City, Mich. entertain the crowds at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva on Monday.
Folk singer Pop Wagner of St. Paul, Minn. waits to take the stage at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva on Monday.
Michael and Rachel Maletich of Wheaton (left) participate in tolk and traditional dance at the Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival in Geneva on Monday.
A girl was in charge of the bubbles during the Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade through downtown Naperville on Monday.
John Henry Philipchuck, 5, of Naperville enjoys all the sights and sounds of the Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade Monday.
Naperville's Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis demonstrates putting water on a fire with the help of his fire brigade from their 1874 pumper in the Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade through downtown Naperville on Monday.
Rylie McLearen, 7, of St. Charles sees the parade from a different perspective as she does a walkover with the Legacy Elite Gymnastics of Aurora during the Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade Monday.
Roller coaster riders enjoy the Wacky Mouse ride Monday at the Buffalo Grove Days festival in Mike Rylko Community Park
Lou Loiben, right, with Personalities Inc. of Northbrook leads people in song during the Buffalo Grove Days' food and fun for people with disabilites event Monday.
Festival goers enjoy a car show Monday during Monday's Buffalo Grove Days festival.
The Stingrays perform Monday during the Buffalo Grove Days festival.
There was a wide variety of classic cars to see during the Buffalo Grove Days festival Monday.
The Chicago Bears mascot Staley, left, competes in a dance off with the Chicago Wolves hockey mascot, Skates, during the Buffalo Grove Days festival on Monday.
Members of the Schaumburg Park District's Charmed and Expressions dance companies perform during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.
Kids collect goodies along the parade route Monday during the Schaumburg Labor Day parade.
Tracey Zommer with the Second City Canine Rescue carries a Chihuahua named Anni as she walks in Monday's Schaumburg Labor Day parade. The organization holds adoption events at the Schaumburg Pet Smart store.
Kids scramble for candy during Monday's Schaumburg Labor Day parade.
Members of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 color guard walk the parade route during Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.
The Potts & Pans Steel Band of Woodstock play during the Schaumburg Labor Day parade Monday.
Schaumburg High School Schaumburg flag team perform in the Labor Day parade Monday.
Cheerleaders from Schaumburg High School participated in Monday's Labor Day parade in Schaumburg.
The Schaumburg Park District swim team the Barracudas walk in Monday's Schaumburg Labor Day parade.
